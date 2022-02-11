Adam Scott shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Adam Scott hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Scott chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Scott had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

Scott missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.