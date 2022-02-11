Adam Schenk shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Adam Schenk hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day in 132nd at 14 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Schenk's tee shot went 177 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Schenk had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 4 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's his second shot went 26 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 over for the round.