Adam Long shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Adam Long hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Long hit his 86 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Long's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Long's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.