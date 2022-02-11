Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Adam Hadwin in the second round at the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Adam Hadwin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadwin finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Adam Hadwin hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.