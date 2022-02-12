Abraham Ancer putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 8th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Abraham Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Ancer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.