Aaron Wise shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Aaron Wise hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 117th at 5 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Wise hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Wise went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Wise to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Wise chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 4 over for the round.