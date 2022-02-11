  • Aaron Wise shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Aaron Wise makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

