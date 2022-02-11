Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Zach Johnson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 163-yard par-3 green 16th, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.