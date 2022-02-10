  • Xander Schauffele putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 67 and is three shots back heading into Friday at TPC Scottsdale. Play was suspended due to darkness and will resume Friday morning.
