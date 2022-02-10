Xander Schauffele putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the par-5 15th, Xander Schauffele chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

Schauffele hit his drive 377 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 third. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Schauffele's 175 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.