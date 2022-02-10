-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open
February 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Xander Schauffele’s Round 1 highlights from WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 67 and is three shots back heading into Friday at TPC Scottsdale. Play was suspended due to darkness and will resume Friday morning.
In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the par-5 15th, Xander Schauffele chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
Schauffele hit his drive 377 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 third. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Schauffele's 175 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
