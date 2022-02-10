Wyndham Clark shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Wyndham Clark hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Clark hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

Clark hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 third. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Clark's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.