William McGirt shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

William McGirt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, McGirt hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.