6-over 77 by Wesley Bryan in first round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Wesley Bryan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 127th at 6 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Bryan got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Bryan to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Bryan's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bryan's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.

Bryan had a 353-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th. This moved Bryan to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Bryan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bryan to 6 over for the round.