Viktor Hovland shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open
February 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland draws in second to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 314 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Hovland hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
Hovland hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 third. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
