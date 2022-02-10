Viktor Hovland shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Viktor Hovland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Hovland hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

Hovland hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 third. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.