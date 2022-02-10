Tyler McCumber shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Tyler McCumber hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 125th at 5 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

At the eighth, 475-yard par-4, McCumber hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, McCumber chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to 5 over for the round.