Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Duncan's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Duncan hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

Duncan tee shot went 196 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.