Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Troy Merritt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Merritt's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Merritt chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Merritt at 1 over for the round.