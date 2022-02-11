Tony Finau putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 first round in the WM Phoenix Open

Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Tony Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tony Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Finau's his second shot went 38 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Finau chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.