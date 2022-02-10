Tom Hoge rebounds from poor front in first round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hoge finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Tom Hoge got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tom Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hoge's tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoge's 85 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 239 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoge at 2 under for the round.