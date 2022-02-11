Talor Gooch shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Talor Gooch hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.