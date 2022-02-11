Sung Kang comes back from a rocky start in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kang finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Sung Kang had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kang hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.