Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Stewart Cink hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Cink's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Cink had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Cink hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cink at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cink's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 13th, Cink hit his 107 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 4 under for the round.