Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.