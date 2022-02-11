Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.