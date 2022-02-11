Seung-Yul Noh shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Noh's tee shot went 196 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Noh's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Noh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Noh chipped in his fourth from 13 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Noh at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Noh hit his next to the native area. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Noh to even for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Noh's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.