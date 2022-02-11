Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Straka hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Straka went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.