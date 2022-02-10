Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz tee shot went 213 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Muñoz hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 10 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Muñoz at 1 under for the round.