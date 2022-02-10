Seamus Power shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Seamus Power hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 seventh green, Power suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Power at even for the round.