Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Scheffler's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

Scheffler his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler's tee shot went 384 yards to the native area, his second shot went 149 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.