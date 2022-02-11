Scott Stallings shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Stallings got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Stallings hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 under for the round.