Scott Piercy shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Piercy's 147 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.