Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Ryder's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at even for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Ryder hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 13 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Ryder at 1 over for the round.