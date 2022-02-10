Sam Burns comes back from a rocky start in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Burns finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Sam Burns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put Sam Burns at 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Burns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Burns at even for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Burns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Burns had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.