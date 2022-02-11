  • Sahith Theegala shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 4 in Round 1 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.