Sahith Theegala shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Alex Noren, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; and K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Theegala's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Theegala hit an approach shot from 199 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

Theegala missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Theegala hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 7 under for the round.