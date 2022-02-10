Ryan Moore shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Ryan Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Moore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.