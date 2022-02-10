Russell Knox putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the WM Phoenix Open

Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Russell Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.