Russell Henley shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Russell Henley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Henley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Henley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Henley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Henley hit his next to the fringe reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Henley hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

Henley missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.