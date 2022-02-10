Rory Sabbatini putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Rory Sabbatini's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sabbatini hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.