Roger Sloan putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Roger Sloan hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 15th, Roger Sloan hit his 78 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 2 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Sloan hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Sloan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.