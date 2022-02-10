  • Robert Streb shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb makes birdie on No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.