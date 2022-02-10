Robert Streb shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Streb's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Streb chipped in his fourth from 21 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Streb at 1 over for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Streb got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, Streb missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Streb chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.