Rickie Fowler shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Fowler hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Fowler's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fowler hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Fowler had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fowler hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Fowler's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.