Preston Summerhays shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Preston Summerhays on the first time he beat Tony Finau
Prior to the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Preson Summerhays talks about his relationship with Tony Finau, as well as the first time he beat Finau in a round of golf.
Preston Summerhays hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Summerhays finished his day tied for 117th at 4 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Summerhays got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Summerhays to 2 over for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Summerhays's his second shot went 29 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Summerhays reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Summerhays to 2 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Summerhays got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Summerhays to 3 over for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th Summerhays hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 8 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Summerhays at 3 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Summerhays had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Summerhays to 4 over for the round.
