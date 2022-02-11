  • Preston Summerhays shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • Prior to the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Preson Summerhays talks about his relationship with Tony Finau, as well as the first time he beat Finau in a round of golf.
    Preston Summerhays on the first time he beat Tony Finau

