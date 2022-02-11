Preston Summerhays shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Preston Summerhays hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Summerhays finished his day tied for 117th at 4 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Summerhays got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Summerhays to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Summerhays's his second shot went 29 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Summerhays reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Summerhays to 2 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Summerhays got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Summerhays to 3 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Summerhays hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 8 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Summerhays at 3 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Summerhays had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Summerhays to 4 over for the round.