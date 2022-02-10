Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Peter Malnati hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Malnati got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Malnati's 104 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Malnati had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Malnati hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Malnati hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 11 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Malnati at 2 under for the round.