Patton Kizzire finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kizzire hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.