Patrick Cantlay putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Patrick Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.