Pat Perez shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Pat Perez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Perez chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Perez chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.