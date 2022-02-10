  • Pat Perez shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Pat Perez makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Pat Perez makes short birdie putt at WM Phoenix Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Pat Perez makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.