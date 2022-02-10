Nick Watney shoots 7-over 78 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day in 131st at 7 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watney hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watney hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watney had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 4 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Watney's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 5 over for the round.