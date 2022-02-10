-
-
Nick Watney shoots 7-over 78 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open
-
February 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 10, 2022
-
Highlights
Nick Watney attacks the flag to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day in 131st at 7 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watney hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watney hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watney had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 4 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 5 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Watney's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 5 over for the round.
-
-