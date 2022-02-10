Nick Taylor shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.