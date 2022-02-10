Nate Lashley putts himself to an even-par first round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Nate Lashley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Nate Lashley's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lashley's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Lashley tee shot went 199 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Lashley chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.