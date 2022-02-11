Mito Pereira comes back from a rocky start in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Mito Pereira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Mito Pereira's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pereira had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.