Michael Thompson posts bogey-free 1-under 70 l in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open

Michael Thompson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Thompson finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Michael Thompson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Michael Thompson to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Thompson hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.