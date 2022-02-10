Max Homa posts bogey-free 2-under 69 l in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open

Max Homa hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Homa finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Max Homa hit an approach shot from 256 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.